Lil Wayne Denying Latto’s ‘Lollipop’ Sample Request Is News To Latto

Latto has recently used Twitter to exchange barbs with Nicki Minaj, but on Sunday night (October 23), the platinum-certified rapper playfully debunked an online rumor that Lil Wayne denied her request to sample “Lollipop.”

The faux rumor was started by a parody Twitter account posing as Pop Base, a popular account with over 370,000 followers. Latto quoted their tweet, “POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop” with plenty of laugh-crying emojis.

Lil Wayne has denied Latto’s requests to sample his 2008 hit ‘Lollipop’ in upcoming single, HITSDD reports. pic.twitter.com/h22m6atIJL — Pop Base (@PoeBase) October 23, 2022

POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QMjEdLCWl4 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 24, 2022

The real Pop Base account replied, “this isn’t us.” Latto reassured them, “I know” with a heart emoji.

I know ❤️ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 24, 2022

Away from the internet, Latto is living her best life. Uproxx’s December 2021 cover star has been opening on Lizzo’s The Special Tour since late September. The Special Tour hit Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday (October 22), and Latto turned all the way up at 21 Savage’s Freaknik-themed birthday party while in town.

At the State Farm Arena show, Latto welcomed Stacy Abrams to the stage during her “P*ssy” performance. Abrams, currently running for Governor of Georgia, held up a sign aptly reading, “MY BODY MY CHOICE.” Abrams posted the powerful moment to Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for sharing your stage with me, @latto777. Time too voice and protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Latto actually did sample Betty Wright’s 1968 single “Girls Can’t Do What They Guys Do” for “P*ssy.” She shared in a September interview with Flaunt that she’d heard the sample before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“It was just in talks of being overturned,” she said. “So I touched on a little bit of that, just the ways of society right now in general. Then it ended up being overturned a month after I recorded that song. I’m like, ‘Oh, this gotta come out now.’ It literally fell in my lap.”