Earlier this summer, Lizzo released her highly-anticipated fourth album, Special. Now, the “About Damn Time” singer is embarking on The Special Tour of North America and it’s a big ticket concert at all stops.

The Special Tour begins on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and presses on until mid-November for dates at San Francisco’s Chase Center and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. But who is opening for Lizzo on The Special Tour and what do you need to know about them?

Who Is Opening Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour?’

The opener on Lizzo’s Special Tour is none other than Atlanta rapper and former Uproxx cover star Latto. You might remember Latto from winning the reality TV show The Rap Game in 2016. Back then, she went by Miss Mulatto, and her star hasn’t stopped soaring since. Latto’s latest album, 777, came out this past April and she’s best known for the single “Big Energy” which, has been a fixture on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track rides the same sample as Mariah Carey’s track “Fantasy” and the “Big Energy” remix version features Carey and DJ Khaled. Latto also appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Budget” from the album Traumazine.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets here.

09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

