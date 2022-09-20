Earlier this summer, Lizzo released her highly-anticipated fourth album, Special. Now, the “About Damn Time” singer is embarking on The Special Tour of North America and it’s a big ticket concert at all stops.
The Special Tour begins on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and presses on until mid-November for dates at San Francisco’s Chase Center and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. But who is opening for Lizzo on The Special Tour and what do you need to know about them?
Who Is Opening Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour?’
The opener on Lizzo’s Special Tour is none other than Atlanta rapper and former Uproxx cover star Latto. You might remember Latto from winning the reality TV show The Rap Game in 2016. Back then, she went by Miss Mulatto, and her star hasn’t stopped soaring since. Latto’s latest album, 777, came out this past April and she’s best known for the single “Big Energy” which, has been a fixture on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track rides the same sample as Mariah Carey’s track “Fantasy” and the “Big Energy” remix version features Carey and DJ Khaled. Latto also appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Budget” from the album Traumazine.
Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets here.
09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
