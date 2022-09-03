Lil Wayne is hard at work in the studio on his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI. As Weezy’s albums always boast iconic collaborations, Tha Carter VI may see him reuniting with one of his longtime collaborators. Yesterday, Juelz Santana shared video clips on Instagram of them two in the studio.

“CARTER 6 In Process…#ICFMF” read the caption.

The #ICFMF hashtag refers to I Can’t Feel My Face joint mixtape the two have been rumored to eventually release since 2007. Despite 15 years of delays, Santana spoke to TMZ back in July and shared that he still believes the mixtape will see the light of day.

“All I’ma say is Wayne is my brother,” he said. “We are never not working on music outside of each other, as well as together, so for us to do a I Can’t Feel My Face project is definitely not unlikely to happen.”

Over the years, Santana and Weezy have collaborated several times, on songs like “Make It Work For You,” from Santana’s 2005 album, What The Game’s Been Missing! and “You Ain’t Got Nuthin'” from Wayne’s 2008 album, Tha Carter III.

As of now, Wayne has not teased a projected release date for the sixth installment of his Tha Carter series.