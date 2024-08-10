Uproxx cover star Latto’s celebration of Atlanta is on full display. Yesterday (August 9), the “Big Mama” rapper invited fans to attend her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album release party at an Atlanta cultural staple.

While attendees were forming special moments inside of Cascade, it is the skating rink’s entryway that truly stole the show. Just as guests made their way into the space, a giant inflatable of Latto’s butt was seen towering over all who dared to walk by. Supporters immediately took to social media to share clips of the blow-up (view on example here).

The creation was impressively accurate as far as replicas go. It even included a modified version of Latto’s infamous leopard panties (that nearly racked in six figures on eBay). However, there was one notable adjustment to the inflatable—two hard to miss tattoos. As to not get the figure confused with anyone else, the maker embroidered Latto’s name on each cheek.

Inside the party, Latto kept it modest, dressed in a red halter top, Apple Bottoms jeans, and sneakers as she pulled inspiration from Lauren London’s ATL character New New.

There are infinite ways to promote an album, but an inflatable of your Georgia peach by far takes the cake.