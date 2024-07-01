Latto started the year with a few sour words for her foes on tracks like “Sunday Service.” But Latto leaving the bitterness behind to enjoy her recent successes, which includes making history at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 as the event’s first woman headliner.

During the 2024 BET Awards, Latto took another victory lap. With the “Big Mama” rapper’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea album on the way, she used the stage to delivery a sweet offering of what to come.

Tonight (June 30), Latto performed a medley of an unreleased song, “Sunday Service,” and “Big Mama” with her sister Brooklyn Nikole cheering her on in the front row.

Last year, Latto took home the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award and put it all on the floor with a showing of her then viral hit. So, today, it was only right to outdo herself.

Dripped in diamonds and fur, Latto that she’s come a long way since her time on the music competition show, The Rap Game. Latto referenced the series in the opening snippet. But that wasn’t the only throwback deep cut she spotlighted. Dressed in a silk leopard set, Latto thumbed her nose at jokes about her only owning animal print undergarments with a savage twerk session.

Watch Latto’s performance at the 2024 BET Awards above.