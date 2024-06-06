Latto and Megan Thee Stallion have been teasing their “Sunday Service” remix for a bit, promising a secret third collaborator, who they just revealed. While many thought it might be Meg’s tourmate GloRilla, with whom Latto has a friendly dance rivalry going, it actually turned out to be another of rap’s current It-Girls: Flo Milli. The song is about to drop in just a few hours, at midnight on June 7, but if you thought the hype couldn’t get any greater, you’ve got another think coming.

Ironically, it’ll be the first time Flo Milli has worked with either woman, but they’ve all circled each others’ orbits for a while. In November, both Latto and Flo Milli participated in an XXL Cypher Lab freestyle session with Monaleo, Maiya The Don, and Mello Buckzz, and back in 2022, they interviewed each other (while indoor skydiving, no less) for Rolling Stone‘s “Musicians On Musicians” series.

The trio also linked up backstage during the rescheduled Atlanta stop of Meg and Glo’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, where the aforementioned twerk battle took place. All are part of a recent wave of women in rap teaming up with each other to improve all their chances in a male-dominated genre, which has included Cardi B appearing on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me,” Cardi rapping on Glo and Meg’s “Wanna Be,” and Meg and Glo teaming up together in first place.

You can listen to the “Sunday Service” remix at midnight Eastern/9 PM Pacific.