On Saturday (June 1), Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour rolled into Atlanta, where she reunited with local hot girl Latto . The “ Budget ” collaborators used the opportunity to debut a remix of Latto’s spring single, “ Sunday Service ,” leaving fans on social media clamoring for an official release.

Update: It looks like we’ll be getting the remix sooner rather than later, as Latto announced on X (RIP, Twitter.com) that the remix drops this Friday, June 7.

When Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Remix Of Latto’s ‘Sunday Service’ Coming Out?

It should be noted that another high-profile remix track involving Megan Thee Stallion was also debuted at a live show shortly before its release. Megan & GloRilla brought out Cardi B to perform the “Wanna Be” remix ten days before its official release during their show in New York City. They later teased the track on social media before dropping it the day before their Atlanta show.

Megan also announced the impending release of her third studio album, Megan, on June 28 — which would also be a convenient time to release the “Sunday Service” remix, capitalizing on the release day buzz, especially if the song actually appears on the album. If not, a release anytime in the next three weeks would make great promotion for the album, as it’d increase Meg’s visibility without having to release a single and risk spoiling the surprise.