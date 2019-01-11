Lauren Jauregui’s New Single ‘More Than That’ Is A Sassy Club Banger

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a good day for Harmonizers: Former bandmates Normani and Lauren Jauregui have both kicked off 2019 with new solo singles out today. Normani dropped her Sam Smith collab “Dancing With A Stranger,” and now Juaregui has shared “More Than That.”

The new track is a first-class banger and an excellent showcase for the singer’s smoky, sonorous voice. Over a pounding R&B beat, Jauregui teases her infatuated lover: “You gon’ have to come stronger than this liquor / Wanna take me home? Better be more convincing / It will take more than that to get to me.”

She previously said of the song on Instagram live, “It’s just, like, sassy. I’m going to the club with my significant other […] and it’s just about being flirtatious but sticking to my own guns and not giving into the flirtation.”

“More Than That” is Jauregui’s second solo single, after last year’s sultry, excellent “Expectations.” Jauregui’s first solo album is expected to come out sometime this year, but the singer has stayed mum on details surrounding an exact release. She told Coupe De Main in 2018, “I’m really trying to let it be as organic as possible. When I feel like it’s ready, that’s when the world will get it.”

Listen to “More Than That” above.