Fifth Harmony Goes On Hiatus Because Its Members Want Solo Careers Like Camila Cabello

03.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Leaving Fifth Harmony worked out pretty well for Camila Cabello: She’s opening for Taylor Swift on tour, she has a tour of her own, her debut solo album is fantastic pop music, and “Havana” is an absolutely huge song. The remaining members of Fifth Harmony have surely noticed Cabello’s ascent and thought they might want to gave that a try themselves, so today, the group has announced that they’re going on hiatus so they can pursue solo careers.

In a letter shared on Twitter, the group wrote, “After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

It sounds like the group fully intends to reconvene after they get a taste of the solo life, as they also wrote in the letter, “In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.” They also say that the hiatus won’t impact shows that they are scheduled to perform this year.

Read the full letter below.

TAGScamila cabellofifth harmony

