Rising R&B-pop superstar (and former Fifth Harmony singer) Normani and English pop star Sam Smith have been teasing a collaboration since last year, and it’s finally here. “Dancing With A Stranger” lives up to the hype that both artists have been building on social media, a fittingly massive single for two of the biggest stars in pop. The song has some tranquil late-night vibes along with a subtle disco influence that makes this single a real head-bobber.

Smith says of the song, “It bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine.”

Separately, Smith and Normani recorded some of the biggest singles of 2018. Normani and Khalid‘s “Love Lies” spent nearly every week of 2018 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Smith’s collaboration with Calvin Harris, “Promises,” was a summer hit that never really slowed down. Normani, who recorded three albums with Fifth Harmony, is releasing her first solo record later this year. Smith’s most recent album, The Thrill Of It All, came out in 2017.

Listen to “Dancing With A Stranger” above.