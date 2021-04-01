March 31 is a day that will forever remembered in hip-hop history: On that date in 2019, Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed at his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His death shook the music world, leaving many to grieve a loss that came at the height of his career. On the two-year anniversary, his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, took to Instagram to honor him.

“The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever,” she wrote in the post. “2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.” She added, “In Honor of His life and demonstration… May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally,” before signing off on the message with “Your Boogie (blue heart emoji).”

A few weeks ago London shared the special contribution she made to Nipsey’s debut album, Victory Lap. “Fun fact: the voice that says ‘victory lap’ on the album is me,” she said in a post to her Instagram story. London can also be heard on another of the album’s tracks, “Real Big.”

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.