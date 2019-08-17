Getty Image

Family, friends, and fans came together Friday to celebrate the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and honor his memory on what would have been his 34th birthday. Many gathered outside his Marathon clothing store, where Nipsey was fatally shot last March. His girlfriend and longtime partner, Lauren London, celebrated his life and legacy in a heartfelt message on social media.

London took to Instagram to share cherished memories between them and included an image of a small shrine for the late rapper. She wrote about the importance of remembering how Nipsey lived his life. “Today We celebrate You my beloved,” she started. “Today we honor you King.”

“We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up.”

London concluded the message with “long live my other half.”

Others celebrated Nipsey’s memory on his birthday. A large crowd gathered outside of his Marathon clothing store, which has been closed since the rapper’s tragic death. A chain-link fence surrounds the parking lot due to an influx of visitors following his shooting. Regardless, many gathered in remembrance, and some released balloons in his memory.

Fans release balloons near the South Los Angeles store where Nipsey Hussle was gunned down to honor the late rapper on what would have been his 34th birthday #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/tsleO5rgXh — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) August 15, 2019

T.I. paid tribute to the late rapper by curating a Nipsey Hussle art exhibit at his Trap Music Museum in LA.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in LA in late March. Eric Holder was arrested and charged with murder.