Last night (May 15), YG Marley stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley of songs. The up-and-coming reggae singer was joined by his mother, rapper and singer Lauryn Hill. YG is the son of Hill and former football player Rohan Marley, which makes him the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

During the performance, YG performed his breakthrough hit, “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.” The song has received much attention via TikTok, and he even performed the song with Hill during his slot at Coachella. But YG has also been teasing new music.

Also during the performance, YG premiered a new song, “Survival.”

With his mom, they performed “Ex-Factor” from her debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

Having been released in 1998, Miseducation remains Hill’s only solo album, however, this may soon change. After the show, TMZ caught up with Hill, asking if she has new music on the way. This prompted a happy response from YG. YG grinned even harder when asked if he would be helping her in the studio with new music.

Should a sophomore album by Hill ever come to fruition, we know that given her family’s talents, the long-awaited Miseducation follow up will sound damn good.

In the meantime, you can watch YG and Hill’s Fallon performance above.