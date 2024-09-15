To borrow a phrase from Uproxx cover star Latto, get in the booth. Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s heated track-for-track beef surely inspired a lot of spin-off records. Yesterday (September 14), the latest arrived courteous of Lecrae.

On Kendrick Lamar’s “Watch The Party Die” song, he named dropped the Christian rapper, asking: “What would Lecrae do?” Now fans know exactly how Lecrae would’ve handled the feud thanks to his response record, “Ain’t Watch The Party Die,” which was shared to Instagram.

“I was wrestlin’ like, should I write a verse? / The culture got enough clout-chasin’ vultures out here / Tryna prove they worth, they need attention / They can’t imagine me not tryna make myself look bigger off of this Kendrick mention / I can’t imagine his position / Before I got on my mission I was a party victim,” raps Lecrae.

Throughout the record, Lecrae advocates for unification. But he was sure to address the narrative that he turned his nose up at secular hip-hop artists after a clip of his Deep End with Lecrae podcast went viral.

“I use my trauma, my single mama, to justify commas to pay the devils wages / That probably went over they heads / Basically what I said is I was government fed / Bred for doin’ time in the feds, but Jesus bled / Instead of puttin’ dents in they head, He turned His / My cup runneth over with nonsense / They hearts grow colder, they love to do evil, they burn they conscience / I want the dealer’s head who gave my cousin fentanyl / Labels exploitin’ rappin’ addicts, man, I’m sick of y’all / My daddy ran with Compton Crips, my uncles Piru / Stuck in the middle of this madness, what should I choose? / I should be choosin’ between Howard and Hampton / I love the people that I ran with but look at the damage / You want me put you on, but I know you still with the scammin’,” raps Lecrae.

Listen to Lecrae’s song “Ain’t Watch The Party Die” above.