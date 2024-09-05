In August, Drake leaned into unconventionally releasing music with a couple of archival “100 Gigs” dumps. A few days before that, Lil Yachty sent Kai Cenat his unreleased song with Drake for Cenat to leak on his livestream because “SOD (Supersoak)” can’t have an official release.

On Wednesday night, September 4, Drake and Lil Durk turned to another popular streamer. Adin Ross previewed an unreleased Drake and Durk song being referred to as “Discontinuing Wokhardt” on his livestream. Several X (formerly Twitter) accounts, such as Complex, have captured and circulated Ross’ livestream.

According to Genius, Drake raps (or sing-raps), “Discontinuing Wockhardt / What seal do I pop now? / What seal do I pop now? / What seal do I pop now? / You know that the Act’ gone, I can’t get no Wok now.”

Afterward, Ross said, “Wait, I just realized — why’d they have me preview that? Is it because I was on lean? I’m not on lean no more. And how does The Boy know about — yeah, nah, he’s tapped in. Damn, that was hard.”

Wockhardt is a pharmaceutical company associated with manufacturing codeine and promethazine, a combination meant to treat cough and cold symptoms. It’s also known as “lean” or “sizzurp” when abused as a drug.