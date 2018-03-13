Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Leon Bridges made his debut with Coming Home in 2015, the record charted high worldwide, because Bridges’ throwback sound is relatable enough to appeal to a boundary-spanning audience, and fresh enough where it doesn’t just sound like your parents threw one of their favorite old CDs on. Now he’s ready to follow that record up, and so far, his sophomore record sounds just as exciting: Good Thing will be released on May 4th, and Bridges premiered two new songs, “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and “Bad Bad News,” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show today. Both songs were produced and co-written by Ricky Reed, who executive produced the new album.