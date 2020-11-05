Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye first teased their “All About You” collaboration a few weeks ago with a photo of the pair on a stage with instruments and a blazing LED screen behind them. Now, we know what the stage was for; their electrifying performance of the track for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Backed by their band and “playa’d down,” as Bridges put it in the tweet for the teaser, they deliver a spine-tingling rendition of their soulful duet. Be prepared to make a stank face all the way through, especially at the end.

In the absence of live touring, Bridges has been on something of a video tour with his new music this year, bringing his heartbroken ballad “Sweeter” to the Democratic National Convention and sharing his own virtual performance on YouTube. He also brought some lighthearted fun to locked-down fans alongside John Mayer with the tongue-in-cheek “Inside Friends” video during the quarantine earlier this year.

Meanwhile, rising star Lucky Daye has been raising his profile with a string of smooth features. First, he linked up with Compton rapper Buddy for the steamy “Faces,” then he appeared on Bryson Tiller’s Trapsoul reissue. He also appeared on Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and co-wrote on Zayn Malik’s comeback single “Better.”

Watch Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye perform “All About You” above.