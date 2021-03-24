Having a work preserved in the National Recording Registry of the Library Of Congress is a significant honor, and now that feat is something a handful of artists can add to their resume. Today, the Library Of Congress announced its 2020 selections for the registry and among the highlights from the world of modern music are Nas’ 1994 album Illmatic and Janet Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814.

Some other notable works include one of the oldest known audio recordings via Thomas Edison, Kermit The Frog’s “The Rainbow Connection,” Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World,” Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration,” Jackson Browne’s Late For The Sky, and the This American Life episode “The Giant Pool Of Money,” which is the first podcast recording to be included in the National Recording Registry.

Librarian Of Congress Carla Hayden said, “The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years. We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public’s input as the Library Of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture.”

Check out the full list of recordings from the 2020 class below.

1. “St. Louis Tinfoil” — Thomas Edison (1878)

2. “Nikolina” — Hjalmar Peterson (1917) (single)

3. “Smyrneikos Balos” — Marika Papagika (1928) (single)

4. “When The Saints Go Marching In” — Louis Armstrong (1938) (single)

5. Christmas Eve Broadcast — FDR & Winston Churchill (Dec. 24, 1941)

6. “The Guiding Light” — Nov. 22, 1945

7. Odetta Sings Ballads And Blues — Odetta (1957) (album)

8. “Lord, Keep Me Day by Day” — Albertina Walker And The Caravans (1959) (single)

9. Roger Maris hits his 61st home run (October 1, 1961)

10. Aida — Leontyne Price, et.al. (1962) (album)

11. “Once A Day” — Connie Smith (1964) (single)

12. Born Under A Bad Sign — Albert King (1967) (album)

13. Free To Be…You & Me — Marlo Thomas And Friends (1972) (album)

14. The Harder They Come — Jimmy Cliff (1972) (album)

15. “Lady Marmalade” — Labelle (1974) (single)

16. Late For The Sky — Jackson Browne (1974) (album)

17. Bright Size Life — Pat Metheny (1976) (album)

18. “The Rainbow Connection” — Kermit The Frog (1979) (single)

19. “Celebration” — Kool & The Gang (1980) (single)

20. Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs — Jessye Norman (1983) (album)

21. Rhythm Nation 1814 — Janet Jackson (1989) (album)

22. Partners — Flaco Jiménez (1992) (album)

23. “Over The Rainbow / What A Wonderful World” — Israel Kamakawiwo’ole (1993) (single)

24. Illmatic — Nas (1994) (album)

25. “This American Life: The Giant Pool Of Money” (May 9, 2008)