Only a handful of albums have reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart so far this year, and Lil Baby’s My Turn is one of them. The record has done quite well, obviously, which is also evidenced by the fact that he is one of the artists with the most Hot 100 entries in 2020. Soon, fans will have even more My Turn to enjoy, as Lil Baby announced today that he will be releasing a deluxe version of the album, which will add six fresh songs to the tracklist. One of those is “All In,” for which Lil Baby has shared a new video.

It appears the clip was filmed during the coronavirus-induced quarantine era, or at the very least, he abides by social distancing guidelines in it. The simple video sees Lil Baby staying mostly in his kitchen, boiling, brushing, and otherwise maintaining his fancy chains and other jewelry to make sure his look is super clean. Beyond that, he’s mostly hanging out in and around his car, smoking and rapping the song.

The tracklist for the deluxe album hasn’t been revealed yet, but that information will be available soon, since the expanded album comes out on May 1.

Watch the “All In” video above.

My Turn (Deluxe) is out 5/1 via Quality Control.