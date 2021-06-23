Lil Baby Crowned ASCAP’s 2021 Songwriter Of The Year

Lil Baby was one of the most popular artists in 2020, and his work over that period is still being fêted. The Atlanta rapper was recently crowned Songwriter Of The Year during the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award ceremony. The show highlighted “Baby” with DaBaby, “Emotionally Scarred,” “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and DaBaby, and “The Bigger Picture,” which peaked at No. 3 on the singles chart last year, as some of the songs that best showcased his writing talents.

The win comes months after some felt he was snubbed at this year’s Grammys awards. While he was nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories for “The Bigger Picture,” many believed his 2020 album My Turn should have received a nomination as well. He failed to win in either of the aforementioned categories, but he did take home awards at other shows: My Turn won Hip-Hop Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and “The Bigger Picture” received an award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

According to Variety, the Atlanta rapper will also perform a new version of “The Bigger Picture” on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on ASCAP’s official YouTube page.

In other news, Lil Baby and Lil Durk will hit the road starting this fall for their Back Outside tour. It begins September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and continues through October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida.