Lil Baby Responds To His BET Hip-Hop Awards Loss With His Own Lyrics

Lil Baby may not have come up big at the recent 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards but he isn’t sweating it. Instead, he says he remains focused on getting paid — which has been the theme of much of his social media activity over the past year.

While fans were seemingly miffed when Lil Baby wasn’t selected for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year — Megan Thee Stallion won that award instead — the Atlanta rapper merely quoted his own verse from Gunna’s “Blindfold” in an Instagram post: “I Like Getting Millions, Ain Trippin About Awards.”

His response was mirrored by his frequent collaborator DaBaby, who could arguably be said to have had an even worse night at the Awards. Despite being the most-nominated artist with 12 nods, including double nominations for Album Of The Year, he didn’t take home a single trophy. However, he was unfazed, tweeting his congratulations to the winners and telling them they deserved the awards.

Lil Baby isn’t one for tweeting all that much but when he does, it’s usually about money. Earlier this year, he joked that he’d be offended if anyone offered less that $100,000 for a feature, which may explain why he responded to Kanye’s claim that he turned down a collab. He was understandably much more upset over Walmart offering fake 4PF chains on its website since he wouldn’t get his cut. Maybe if BET Hip-Hop Awards came with a check, he’d be a little more invested.

