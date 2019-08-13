Lil Baby and DaBaby have caused plenty of confusion with their coincidental naming convention, but that hasn’t stopped them from joining forces to really hammer home the similarities with their Quality Control Music single, “Baby,” from QC’s upcoming compilation album, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. Today, they released the bloody, Scarface-inspired video for “Baby,” which remakes the infamous chainsaw scene from Brian De Palma’s 1983 remake of Scarface. In the video, which is directed by Daps, DaBaby takes on the role of Tony and Lil Baby plays Manny, waiting in the car outside the hotel.

The confrontation plays out almost exactly as it does in the film, with Lil Baby rushing in to save his counterpart once he realizes something is amiss. The colorful Miami beach scenery contrasts with the gory imagery and moody beat provided by Wheezy as both Babies flex and floss their way through their braggadocious verses.

With Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 aiming at a Friday release this week, the label has taken care to ensure awareness efforts are through the roof, with not just one or two singles, but 10 of the album’s 33 tracks out now, including “Soakin Wet” with Marlo and City Girls, “Longtime” with 24Heavy and Young Thug, and “Stripper Bowl” by Migos.