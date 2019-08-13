Lil Baby And DaBaby Remake The Chainsaw Scene From ‘Scarface’ In Their Bloody ‘Baby’ Video

08.13.19 1 hour ago

Lil Baby and DaBaby have caused plenty of confusion with their coincidental naming convention, but that hasn’t stopped them from joining forces to really hammer home the similarities with their Quality Control Music single, “Baby,” from QC’s upcoming compilation album, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. Today, they released the bloody, Scarface-inspired video for “Baby,” which remakes the infamous chainsaw scene from Brian De Palma’s 1983 remake of Scarface. In the video, which is directed by Daps, DaBaby takes on the role of Tony and Lil Baby plays Manny, waiting in the car outside the hotel.

The confrontation plays out almost exactly as it does in the film, with Lil Baby rushing in to save his counterpart once he realizes something is amiss. The colorful Miami beach scenery contrasts with the gory imagery and moody beat provided by Wheezy as both Babies flex and floss their way through their braggadocious verses.

With Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 aiming at a Friday release this week, the label has taken care to ensure awareness efforts are through the roof, with not just one or two singles, but 10 of the album’s 33 tracks out now, including “Soakin Wet” with Marlo and City Girls, “Longtime” with 24Heavy and Young Thug, and “Stripper Bowl” by Migos.

Around The Web

TAGSControl The Streets Vol. 2DaBabylil babyQuality Control Music
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 44 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP