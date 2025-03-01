Lil Baby is arguably one of Atlanta’s biggest music acts. As a native, the “By Myself” rapper wears that as a badge of honor. While residents view Lil Baby as a hometown hero, local law enforcement has a starkly different classification of him.

In a press conference, Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk, slammed Lil Baby after a shooting on the set of his 2024 music filming ended in two deaths. “He knew he should not have been there,” said Woolfolk. He then vowed to hold Lil Baby responsible for the tragedy.

Now, Lil Baby’s lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, have issued statement of their own to TMZ. “[Woolfolk’s remarks are] complete and total nonsense,” said the legal duo.

They continued: “To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual.”

Despite the APD’s previous accusations, Findling and Goldberg firmly hold that Lil Baby “had absolutely no involvement” in the shooting. They revealed that Lil Baby was “devastated” following the tragic incident because he as well as the grew up in that neighborhood.

Findling and Goldberg closed by calling the APD’s comments “unprofessional, unethical and shameful.”

The Atlanta Police Department have reportedly arrested 7 people in connection with the shooting.