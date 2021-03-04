Lil Baby And EST Gee Brag About Their Riches In ‘Real As It Gets’

Lil Baby refuses to take a break after completing the rollout for My Turn, sharing the video for his latest single “Real As It Gets” featuring Louisville rapper EST Gee ahead of his All-Star weekend matchup with their mutual homeboy Jack Harlow. The video is a stripped-down affair, utilizing an empty parking lot, a crowd of people, a few luxury cars, and a whole lot of jewelry to highlight the two rappers’ boastful rhymes.

Despite being an absolute juggernaut through 2020 — even outselling Taylor Swift — Lil Baby has yet to take a break in 2021. Already he’s released a collaboration with Russ, another with collaboration with Lil Durk, and teased a potential joint album with the latter thanks to their working chemistry on songs like “3 Headed Goat.” This is in addition to starring in his first-ever Super Bowl commercial and plotting to open his own restaurant in Atlanta, proving he’s got even bigger plans for the future of his career.

Meanwhile, EST Gee is already looking like he’s about to have a similar year to Lil Baby’s 2018. After appearing on Jack Harlow’s That’s What They All Say single “Route 66” just days ago and now getting a similar co-sign from Lil Baby (who also appeared on Harlow’s debut album), the Kentuckian has been placed in prime position for a big breakout, provided he can capitalize on the additional looks.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Real As It Gets” video above.