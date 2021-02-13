It’s been hard for the working class. Limited government help and the closure or reduction of hours for businesses during the pandemic has made it hard for some families to stay afloat financially. With that being said, it’s probably not a good idea to talk about other people’s financial situations, as Lil Baby might soon realize following a controversial chart he posted on social media.

The rapper shared what he called a “Wealth Level By Net-Worth” chart, which sought to put “accurate” classifications on different economic classes, on Instagram. It begins by labeling those who make less than $500,000 as “poor” before putting those who make between $500,000 and $2 million in the “middle-class.” Those who made between $10 million and $30 million he considers “wealthy,” while “rich” is divided into seven categories, including “lesser rich” and “super rich,” with the latter being anyone who makes $2 billion or more.

People shared their confusion with the chart on Twitter, with some saying that the classification for “poor” was outrageous. Others pointed out that those who are considered “wealthy” usually have a larger net-worth than those that are “rich.” As a result, they took to Twitter to share their opinions on the post.

There's literally nothing accurate about this. Anything over $250k annually is rich. A married couple making half a million a year is the top 1%. — Super Nintendo® Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) February 13, 2021

Imagine a world where there were more subclasses after 10 mil than before 10 mil lol if this were accurate then it would be the norm to be a multi millionaire and being poor would be a rarity…Dunno what plain of existance this is on but I would like everyone to go there one day — MokiZenKouki (@smokeynace) February 13, 2021

I thought being wealthy was better than being rich — Mar G. Style #Cool&Copacetic (@admadry42) February 13, 2021

how can a “millionaire” still be in the middle class?😂 — Gabriel (@Gabrielfigg_) February 13, 2021

“Comfortable $4m-$10m.” Sir that is beyond comfort https://t.co/XUSL4FCwtb — Jay (@Jsonproto) February 13, 2021

https://twitter.com/_LilCruddyTony/status/1360622192610926601?s=20

lil baby tryna say what his tax bracket is but put wealthy before super rich Jesus help your children 🥺 — YungCiCi💕 (@youloveciaraaaa) February 13, 2021