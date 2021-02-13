Getty Image
Lil Baby Left People Confused After He Posted A ‘Wealth Level’ Chart With Questionable Classifications

It’s been hard for the working class. Limited government help and the closure or reduction of hours for businesses during the pandemic has made it hard for some families to stay afloat financially. With that being said, it’s probably not a good idea to talk about other people’s financial situations, as Lil Baby might soon realize following a controversial chart he posted on social media.

The rapper shared what he called a “Wealth Level By Net-Worth” chart, which sought to put “accurate” classifications on different economic classes, on Instagram. It begins by labeling those who make less than $500,000 as “poor” before putting those who make between $500,000 and $2 million in the “middle-class.” Those who made between $10 million and $30 million he considers “wealthy,” while “rich” is divided into seven categories, including “lesser rich” and “super rich,” with the latter being anyone who makes $2 billion or more.

People shared their confusion with the chart on Twitter, with some saying that the classification for “poor” was outrageous. Others pointed out that those who are considered “wealthy” usually have a larger net-worth than those that are “rich.” As a result, they took to Twitter to share their opinions on the post.

You can view the post above and read comments from fans below.

https://twitter.com/_LilCruddyTony/status/1360622192610926601?s=20

