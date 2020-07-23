Getty Image
Lil Baby, Kanye West’s Favorite Rapper, Responds To Kanye’s Claim That He Refuses To Collaborate

A couple nights ago, Kanye West fired off a series of tweets, from which there were a lot of takeaways to be had. He levied some accusations against his wife Kim Kardashian and expressed his desire to get divorced, and he considered suspending his 2020 presidential campaign in favor of a 2024 bid. That same night, he had high praise for Lil Baby, who he claimed isn’t interested in working with him. He wrote in a tweet, “Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

However, it looks like Lil Baby’s apparent refusal to collaborate with Kanye is actually a misunderstanding. Lil Baby caught wind of Kanye’s tweet and offered a response last night, saying that the two haven’t worked together because Lil Baby didn’t know Kanye was interested. He tweeted, “Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song [face with monocle emoji] that’s fucced up.” He then added, “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me [shrugging emoji].”

This praise from and potential collaboration opportunity with Kanye, one of the most successful rappers ever, is a cherry on top of the stellar 2020 Lil Baby has had so far. He achieved his first No. 1 album with My Turn, and his recent single, “The Bigger Picture,” became his highest-charting song with a peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

