Lil Baby has become one of Atlanta rap’s brightest rising stars in recent years and now, the city has honored his success by declaring November 13 Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day. The city presented the proclamation declaring it Lil Baby Day during a ceremony on Sunday (November 13), presenting the rapper with a plaque acknowledging both his role as a “musical ambassador” for Atlanta and his philanthropic efforts in the city.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby was given the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards Gala after launching a jobs program and a $150,000 scholarship for young people in Atlanta. For the last three years, he’s hosted a back-to-school backpack giveaway, and last year, he gave away bikes for kids in Atlanta, refurbished a basketball court, and even bought out a local Foot Locker’s entire stock to share with the families of his hometown.

Lil Baby joined rap peers such as fellow Atlanta natives Gunna and Lil Nas X, Nas, and Travis Scott in being honored by his hometown. He’s been having a stellar year lately, releasing his third album It’s Only Me last month, putting out a documentary based on his life, and receiving a songwriting award from ASCAP.