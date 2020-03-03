Lil Baby And Lil Wayne Defy The Devil In The Fiery ‘Forever’ Video

Say what you want about 25-year-old Atlanta trap rap wunderkind Lil Baby and his new album My Turn, but he’s put one hell of an effort into the project’s extensive rollout, which began last summer and has held steady right up to today with the release of his latest video for “Forever” featuring Lil Wayne.

As usual, the video is directed by Lil Baby’s frequent collaborator Jon J. and reflects the bars he spits with his casual intensity early in the song. “If I sell my soul, I’ll take it back, I’m slime forever,” he raps, as he steps out from behind a model decked out in black leather and angel wings. If she’s the devil, he’s unconcerned about reneging on any previous arrangements.

The quick-cut video features clips of Lil Baby and Lil Wayne rapping into the camera in front of fiery backdrop, Lil Baby showing off a Rolls Royce’s red interior, and Baby mobbing with with his crew. The “dark angel” model makes several appearances throughout, mugging the camera alongside a few other similarly-dressed cohorts.

“Forever” is the latest video in Lil Baby’s near-year-spanning rollout for My Turn, which included “Out The Mud,” “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” “Catch The Sun,” and “Heatin Up.”

Watch Lil Baby’s “Forever” video above.

My Turn is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Get it here.