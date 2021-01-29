Lil Baby has done a lot in his relatively short career. The Atlanta native landed the best-selling album of 2020 with My Turn while also learning a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021. He’s also a Grammy-nominated artist who is now taking his talents outside the music world in his latest endeavor. During an interview with XXL the “We Paid” rapper revealed plans to open a restaurant in Atlanta within the coming months.

“I have a new restaurant and I’ma open it in Atlanta,” he said when speaking about his ventures outside the music world. “It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March.”

He also revealed what dishes attendees can expect to be served and the environment he hopes to create in the upcoming establishment. “You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that,” he said. “A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that.”

The new restaurant could be the first of many endeavors outside of rapping for Lil Baby. Last month, Meek Mill revealed that he, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage would all be joining forces to kickstart a new “music platform” that they hope to launch at some point in 2021. “Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in,” he said, adding, “We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

