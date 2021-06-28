Lil Baby has formed an era of his own thanks to the release of his 2020 album, My Turn. Despite being more than a year removed from dropping that project, the Atlanta rapper is still enjoying moments that are rooted in the album’s arrival. He was crowned Songwriter Of The Year at this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards and the showed credited “Emotionally Scarred” and “The Bigger Picture” as some of Baby’s best work. Now, the rapper finds himself onstage at the 2021 BET Awards where he performed “We Win” alongside Kirk Franklin. The duo was backed by a group of dancing backup singers as they shared a fiery performance the song, which serves as the lead single for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby taking us to church. Zendaya feeling it #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/nHW38ebkuL — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) June 28, 2021

In addition to performing at the show, Baby also received three nominations at the BET Awards. “The Bigger Picture” was nominated in the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award category while “For The Night,” which finds the rapper alongside DaBaby and the late Pop Smoke, can be found in the Best Collaboration category. Lastly, Lil Baby himself was nominated in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

As for what’s next, Lil Baby will begin a string of festival and concert appearances now that the world has reopened for live shows. He slated to appear at the following festivals: Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash, Rolling Loud’s Miami and New York shows, Made In America, and Brocolli City. He will also hit the road with Lil Durk for their Back Outside tour.

