Lil Baby Officially Releases ‘The Leaks’ As A Mixtape For His Birthday

It looks like we got two Lil Baby projects this year, after all. After the Atlanta rapper quietly canceled Dominique, the planned follow-up to his last album, WHAM, it looked like we might not get any more new music from Lil Baby for the year.

However, a week ago, Lil Baby announced The Leaks, a mixtape compiling “full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years” spanning his career, after he teased a “WHAM Wednesdays” campaign of new songs every week for the remainder of the year. Following the release of “Try To Love” and “Real Sh*t,” among others, Lil Baby delivered on The Leaks, dropping the album just as the latest WHAM Wednesday came to a close, along with another new song, “Let’s Do It,” featuring Playboi Carti and Skooly.

The new song is paired with a simple video of the rappers recording and shooting the breeze in the studio and in a nightclub parking lot, while rapping verses in wildly different styles that sort of encompass the entire Atlanta scene at once. Playboi Carti trades in his signature squeak for the barrel-chested flow that often reminds fans of Future, while Skooly singsongs his verse. Lil Baby runs anchor, for a track that really shows a lot of range of a short runtime.

The Leaks also includes features from Bino Rideaux, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Rylo Rodriguez, Veeze, and Young Thug. You can listen to it here, and find the tracklist below.