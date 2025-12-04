Lil Baby Officially Releases ‘The Leaks’ As A Mixtape For His Birthday

It looks like we got two Lil Baby projects this year, after all. After the Atlanta rapper quietly canceled Dominique, the planned follow-up to his last album, WHAM, it looked like we might not get any more new music from Lil Baby for the year.
However, a week ago, Lil Baby announced The Leaks, a mixtape compiling “full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years” spanning his career, after he teased a “WHAM Wednesdays” campaign of new songs every week for the remainder of the year. Following the release of “Try To Love” and “Real Sh*t,” among others, Lil Baby delivered on The Leaks, dropping the album just as the latest WHAM Wednesday came to a close, along with another new song, “Let’s Do It,” featuring Playboi Carti and Skooly.
The new song is paired with a simple video of the rappers recording and shooting the breeze in the studio and in a nightclub parking lot, while rapping verses in wildly different styles that sort of encompass the entire Atlanta scene at once. Playboi Carti trades in his signature squeak for the barrel-chested flow that often reminds fans of Future, while Skooly singsongs his verse. Lil Baby runs anchor, for a track that really shows a lot of range of a short runtime.
The Leaks also includes features from Bino Rideaux, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Rylo Rodriguez, Veeze, and Young Thug. You can listen to it here, and find the tracklist below.
Lil Baby’s The Leaks Tracklist
01. “Mrs. Trendsetter”
02. “Guaranteed”
03. “Try To Love”
04. “Nasty Girl”
05. “Real Shit”
06. “Violation”
07. “Let’s Do It” feat. Playboi Carti, Skooly
08.”Forever Slime”
09. “Middle Of The Summer”
10. “What She Like”
11. “Get Along” feat. Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Veeze
12. “Superman” feat. Young Thug
13. “St Tropez” feat. Rylo Rodriguez, Bino Rideaux
14. “Otha Boy”
15. “All On Me” feat. G Herbo