Lil Baby And Russ’ New Collab Promises Things Will Get ‘Ugly’

For the first time in their careers, Russ and Lil Baby have joined forces for a new collaboration. The track, which is entitled “Ugly,” is one Russ has been teasing for the better part of the last week. The new release is an equally triumphant and egotistic effort that finds both rappers asserting their dominance and presence in whatever space they step in.

“I don’t gotta say, ‘What’s up’ to you, I don’t gotta say, ‘Hey,'” Russ proclaims on the track. “And if you talk sh*t, then it’s up with you, and that’s where it’s gon’ stay.” As the production’s trumpets continue to blare throughout Russ’ first verse, Lil Baby sticks to the track’s display of overconfidence with 16 bars that focus on his luxury cars, jewelry, and monetary gains while he brushes off issues in his love life as a result of his infidelity.

“Ugly” also arrives with a music video that sees Russ and Lil Baby in a strip club having the time of their lives as a slew of women dance around them. The song comes after a successful 2020 for both acts. Russ shared his third album, Shake The Snow Globe which was initially a 14 track effort with help from Rick Ross, Kiana Lede, Benny The Butcher, and more before a deluxe edition with seven more songs arrived.

He also dropped his Chomp EP which found him going toe-to-toe with some of today’s best lyricists including Ab-Soul, Kxng Crooked, and Black Thought. As for Lil Baby, he had last year on lock thanks to the success of his My Turn album and “The Bigger Picture,” the latter which helped him land a pair of nominations at the upcoming Grammy awards.

You can watch the “Ugly” video above.