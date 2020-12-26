At the end of November, Lil Baby proclaimed that he made $1.5 million off his summer single, “The Bigger Picture,” and rather than keep it all to himself, he wanted the money to “go [where] it’s needed.” Well, just a little over a month later, the My Turn artist has taken a new step to fulfill that promise.

As a part of his initiative, Lil Baby has committed some of the funds from “The Bigger Picture” to help orchestrate a coat giveaway set to occur on December 28 in Birmingham, Alabama. The event has been dubbed the Winter Warm Wishes Coat Giveaway and here, the rapper will give 1,000 coats to both children and adults in low-income families. Speaking about the giveaway, Birmingham City Councilor John Hillard praised the rapper for the initiative.

I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed. — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 24, 2020

“I’m so excited that rapper Lil Baby has chosen to support Birmingham’s District 9 communities,” Hillard said in a statement. “With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents. He is setting an amazing example for our youth. I want to thank him for his willingness to come to Birmingham and spread kindness during these unprecedented times.”

This isn’t the first action Lil Baby has taken as a part of his “The Bigger Picture” initiative. Earlier this month, he used some of the money he made through the song to give Gianna Floyd, the daughter of the late George Floyd, a party for her seventh birthday.