Lil Baby has been on top of the world since releasing his Mount Rushmore-themed It’s Only Me, his third No. 1 album, in October. After Lionel Messi cemented his “GOAT” status by leading Argentina to an instant-classic victory over France in the 2022 men’s World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, Lil Baby and FIFA dropped a video to remind everyone greatness isn’t only reserved for Baby and Messi.

Lil Baby’s “The World Is Yours To Take” with Tears For Fears, dubbed the Budweiser Anthem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and included on the tournament’s official soundtrack, initially released in September. The accompanying four-minute video finds Baby rapping in the desert, overlooking the endless landscape, spliced with scenes of the World Cup and people enjoying a Budweiser on a beach.

“I think it’s about that time, it’s getting closer,” Baby raps as he jaunts into an empty stadium and tournament highlights start playing. “Whole lotta fingers crossed, a lot of hopin’ / Wishin’ for the best, preparin’ for the worst too / Got out here and bust my ass, I had to work, too.”

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said in a statement, per Variety. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”

Watch the video here.