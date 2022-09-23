Lil Baby has inarguably reached the biggest milestone in his career as he has released the official, Budweiser-sponsored 2022 World Cup anthem “The World Is Yours To Take” alongside Tears For Fears. This track will appear with multiple others on the official World Cup soundtrack.

The My Turn rapper kicks the record off, spitting “I’m by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in practice makes perfect / You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses.” The rapper also reflects on the effects COVID-19 had on the country, but celebrates that everyone is back outside winning.

Tears For Fears comes in the refrain, singing “Everybody wants to rule the world” repeatedly as Baby ad-libs in between each line.

“The World Is Yours To Take” follows a highly active year for Lil Baby. The Atlanta rapper shared “Detox” earlier this month and appeared twice on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did, namely the lead single “Staying Alive” with Drake and “Big Time” with Future. The “Freestyle” artist also joined forces with Nav and Travis Scott on “Never Sleep,” the lead single from Nav’s latest album Demons Protected By Angels. At the top of the year, he and Nicki Minaj released back-to-back collaborations with “Do We Have A Problem?” followed by “Bussin.”

As for Tears For Fears, they released “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and a sped-up version of the record in August. The band shared their latest album The Tipping Point back in February after a nearly two-year hiatus since the “super deluxe” version of The Seeds Of Love came out.

Given Tears For Fears’s skin in the game dating back to the 1980s and Lil Baby arguably being in his prime today, this is literally a collaboration for the ages.

Check out Lil Baby and Tears For Fears on “The World Is Yours To Take,” the official 2022 World Cup song sponsored by Budweiser, above.