How To Listen To Lil Baby’s ‘WHAM’ Deluxe Album

On Friday, Lil Baby asked — and answered — the question Who Hard As Me with his new album, WHAM. The album featured the Atlanta rapper’s long-awaited reunion with mentors Young Thug and Future on “Dum, Dumb And Dumber,” and saw him get back to his roots on focus track “F U 2X,” but as it clocked in at just 15 tracks, some fans understandably wanted more.

As it turns out, Baby was more than happy to oblige — but there’s a catch. The digital deluxe version of the album includes four additional tracks, including another feature from Future. As of now, the extended edition of the album is only available for purchase on Lil Baby’s Motown Records shop, which you can access here for $4.99.

If that still isn’t enough to satisfy your Lil Baby fix, the Atlanta rapper has even more good news on that front. Last month, as he prepared to release WHAM, Baby paid a visit to Lil Yachty’s podcast, A Safe Place, where he revealed his plans to release not just one, but two albums in 2025. “At first, I was telling people I was going to drop a double album,” he said. “Now, I’m dropping the WHAM album and Dominique album.” He explained the conceptual differences between the two projects as such: “WHAM is more me on some young n**** sh*t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

The extended edition of WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out now via Quality Control / Motown. You can get it here.