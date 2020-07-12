Back in April, Lil Bibby claimed that fans would not have to wait long to hear new music from Juice WRLD as a posthumous album was on the way. Bibby serves as an executive at Grade A Productions, the label Juice WRLD was signed to, so his announcement could be taken with much more than a grain of salt and three months later he came through on that promise as Juice’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die arrived this past weekend. As fans celebrated its arrival, Bibby once again shared more news about potential Juice WRLD releases with fans.

Sitting down with XXL as a part of their Juice WRLD cover story, Lil Bibby revealed that additional albums and a documentary on the Chicago rapper would be coming in the future. “We are working on a documentary. That’s in the works. Be on the lookout for that. That will be coming out soon,” he said. “We started on it. So, you know, it might take a little time. [It will come out] some time next year. Or, later this year.”

Continuing, Bibby also mentioned that Legends Never Die would not be the last posthumous album we received from Juice WRLD thanks to the large amount of unreleased music the rapper had.

“I don’t think the albums are gonna stop,” he said. “It’s plenty of music. So, yeah.”

Lastly, Bibby revealed that it is his goal to bring a Juice WRLD and Frank Ocean collaboration to life saying, “I gotta make that happen soon.” Juice tweeted back in 2018 that Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange “changed my life.”

The album, which was described as the best representation of “the music Juice was in the process of creating,” broke Spotify’s 2020 single-day streaming record with 91 million listens as well as earning the biggest single-day streaming debut for any artist in 2020.

[via XXL]