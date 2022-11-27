Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of November 1. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Sgt. Michael Arrington urged the public to help them identity a suspect in the beloved 28-year-old Migos rapper’s senseless murder. More recently, Kashara Marshall, Quavo’s sister and Takeoff’s aunt, took to Instagram to beg for the arrest of Takeoff’s killer.

As of today (November 27), Houston Police have still not publicly identified a suspect. However, according to HotNewHipHop and RapTV, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua (known as Lil Cam 5th) has been arrested by Houston’s Harris County Sheriff’s Office and handed a felony charge for “unlawful carrying weapons.” There is heavy speculation that this arrest is in connection to Takeoff’s investigation because Lil Cam 5th is alleged to have unlawfully had a handgun in his possession on the night of Takeoff’s death in Houston, though that connection has not been explicitly nor officially drawn.

Takeoff died at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. He was attending a private event with Quavo. Houston Police confirmed that an altercation during a dice game outside of the venue led to shots being fired, fatally striking Takeoff. His celebration of life took place at State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta on November 11.

Earlier this week, Chief Finner provided a vague update on the ongoing investigation to KPRC 2 (as noted by iHeart), noting he felt “confident” that a suspect will be brought to justice and dispelling any notion that his department’s manhunt was running dry.

“I feel good where we’re progressing,” he said. “You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a rollercoaster ride, and then we have to come back and say, ‘Whoa, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”