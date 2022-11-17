Quavo’s Sister Is Begging For Information About Takeoff’s Suspected Killer

Takeoff was tragically shot dead in the early hours of November 1 while attending a private event with Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. The beloved 28-year-old Migos rapper’s celebration of life was last Friday, November 11, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The following day, Quavo shared a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to his nephew and musical collaborator. Offset also took to Instagram to express his overwhelming grief.

The grieving process will continue indefinitely, but those closest to Takeoff want the search for his suspected killer to end.

Kashara Marshall, Quavo’s sister and Takeoff’s aunt, posted a plea on her Instagram Story this week: “Find out who did this to my NEPHEW!!!!!!!!! By any MEANS.” The since-expired post was captured by Daily Loud and Vibe.

Quavo’s sister / Takeoff’s aunt wants the man allegedly responsible for Takeoff’s passing found by any means necessary 👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/uSsuPIzxkT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2022

On November 1, Houston Police held a press conference and detailed what is believed to have happened outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling. According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Sgt. Micheal Arrington, an altercation broke out during a dice game that led to someone opening fire, resulting in Takeoff’s murder and injuring two others.

Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Police Chief Troy Finner to brief the media on the fatal shooting of rap artist at 1199 San Jacinto Street on Nov. 1 about 2:30 a.m. https://t.co/eq9nDdp1Kw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give us statements, so we’re asking them to either call us at the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or if they would like remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers,” Arrington said during the press conference. “We’re looking for any information at this time — any videos, any information.”

Finner added, “There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So, please, step up. Get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family who’s hurting right now.”