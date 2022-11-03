Has Takeoff’s Suspected Killer Been Found?

Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) tragically died in the early hours of November 1. The 28-year-old Atlanta rapper best known as a member of Migos was fatally shot outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, where he was at a private party with Quavo, when an altercation broke out during a dice game, according to Houston Police’s press conference held later in the day. The heavy-hearted tributes have been pouring out since the news broke.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner started Tuesday’s press conference by giving voice to “the human element,” saying he’d met with Takeoff’s mother and empathizing with her grief. “I told her, as we stand with any victim of violence or any homicide victim, their family, we stand with them,” he said.

Finner stated that Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Michael Arrington laid out the full sequence of events and provided an update on whether a suspect had been identified.

Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Police Chief Troy Finner to brief the media on the fatal shooting of rap artist at 1199 San Jacinto Street on Nov. 1 about 2:30 a.m. https://t.co/eq9nDdp1Kw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give us statements, so we’re asking them to either call us at the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or if they would like remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers,” Arrington said. “We’re looking for any information at this time — any videos, any information.”

Arrington urged the public to send everything directly to him and his investigative team “so we can solve this case” rather than calling the media or posting potential evidence on social media. He added, “We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now, and the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Finner echoed Arrington’s call to action: “There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So, please, step up. Get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family who’s hurting right now.”

TMZ additionally reported this morning (November 4) that Joshua “Wash” Washington, Quavo’s assistant, was one of two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.