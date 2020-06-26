Lil Durk Really Has A ‘3 Headed Goat’ In His New Video With Lil Baby And Polo G

Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade serve up another high-speed video for some of the hottest names in the rap game as Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Polo G come together to form a “3 Headed Goat.” The lead single from Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 receives some signature, trippy Bennett visuals complete with, yes, a three-headed goat. The three rappers pass a duffle bag full of lyrics as each takes their turn blazing through their rapid-fire verses while mouthing each other’s bars as they stand back-to-back.

All three rappers have had a terrific 2020. Lil Baby’s album My Turn debuted at No. 1, then returned to the top of the albums chart a few weeks later after a jump in streams following the release of Baby’s protest song, “The Bigger Picture.” Polo G followed up his stellar debut album Die A Legend with The GOAT, which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart and spawned a trio of hits, “Heartless,” “Go Stupid,” and “DND.”

Meanwhile, their host on “3 Headed Goat,” Lil Durk, debuted at No. 5 with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 despite releasing on the independent label Alamo. He hopes to return to the upper reaches of the chart with the deluxe version of the album out now via Alamo.

Watch Lil Durk’s ‘3 Headed Goat’ video with Lil Baby and Polo G above.