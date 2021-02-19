As Lil Durk’s streak of impressive content nears 12 months, the Chicago rapper extends it with a new guest verse. It comes alongside Coi Leray’s latest single, “No More Parties.”

The song features parallel thoughts to Kanye West’s similarly-titled The Life Of Pablo track. On it, Leray voices her displeasures with extracurricular activities that occur around her and how people try to involve her in them. As a result, she declares a change in lifestyle, one that involves “doing sh*t that’s gonna make me elevate.” Hopping on the track to support her tunnel-visioned lifestyle, Lil Durk lays a verse that finds him focused on himself, his love life, and not much else.

The remix arrives after Durk dropped a video for “Finesse Out The Gang Way” with Lil Baby, a release that saw fans request that him and Lil Baby make a joint album. Prior to that, he connected with Kehlani for “Love You Too,” dropped his “Kanye Krazy” video with a number of references to the Chicago legend, and joined French Montana and Jack Harlow for their “Hot Boy Bling” video. All of this arrived after Lil Durk reached Billboard album chart heights with his Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice projects.

You can listen to the “No More Parties” remix above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.