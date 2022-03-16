Lil Durk’s 7220 rollout continued last night with a chilled performance of album standouts “Ahhh Ha” and “Petty Too” with Future on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Durk utilized a stripped-down stage setup and plenty of smoke effects to accentuate the verbal gymnastics the two rappers share on their joint song, while Future surprised fans popping out to perform his verse on “Petty Too” to the crowd’s delight.

Durk’s new album, which also features his surprising collaboration with Morgan Wallen, “Broadway Girls,” and the singles “Golden Child” and “Barbarian,” is projected for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 — the first of Durk’s decade-long career. Of his questionable “Broadway Girls” collaborator, Durk was gracious despite the country star’s racial slur controversy, saying, “Nah, he ain’t no racist. That’s my boy… we had [a talk] behind closed doors, and I’ll vouch for him and he good.”

Meanwhile, Durk’s tenure on Alamo has been so successful — his numbers have trended skyward with each new release, to the point he’s considered a genuine superstar within rap — that he was recently able to boast that the label “gave” him $40 million to re-sign.

Watch Lil Durk perform “Ahhh Ha” and “Petty Too” with Future on The Tonight Show above.

7220 is out now on Alamo / Only The Family. Get it here.