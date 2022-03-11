Lil Durk And Future Admit To Their Spiteful Ways On ‘Petty Too’

Nearly a year after he teamed up with Lil Baby for Voice Of The Heroes and 15 months after he dropped his last solo project, Lil Durk is back in action with his new album 7220. The project is a follow-up to 2020’s The Voice which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart, making it his highest-charting release along with 2020’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. 7220 delivers 17 songs, including the previously released “AHHH HA,” “Pissed Me Off,” and “Broadway Girls.” It also comes with features from Gunna, Future, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen.

Now that the album is here, one of the early highlights from it is “Petty Too” with Future. The track flaunts the rappers’ spiteful ways as they admit to being petty at various times in their lives, even with the women that they interact with. Prior to releasing 7220, Durk shared a video for “Golden Child” where he delivers a raw look into his life as he raps into the camera as his crew smokes and shoots dice in the background. The collab also arrives after Future deemed Valentine’s Day the “Worst Day” with a somber single last month.

You can listen to “Petty Too” in the video above.

7220 is out 3/11 via Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment. You can pre-save it here.

