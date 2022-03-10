The release of Lil Durk’s next album 7220 is imminent, and after sharing the tracklist for the upcoming project earlier this week, the Windy City native has followed up with another preview of what fans can expect with the video for “Golden Child.” Similarly to the video for “Ahhh Ha,” another track he previously shared, the clip for “Golden Child” is a short, stripped-down affair, capturing a raw look at Lil Durk as he raps the song to the camera in his home while members of his crew smoke and shoot dice in the background.

7220 is set to arrive this Friday after a stellar, breakout year for the Chicago rapper that saw him follow up 2020’s The Voice with the joint project Voice Of The Heroes alongside Lil Baby, as well as a string of well-received features with artists such as Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Tee Grizzley, and more. He continued his hot streak earlier this year with 2 Chainz, 50 Cent, Cordae, and Gucci Mane, and will hit the road in April to promote 7220 on his headlining tour. You can watch the video for “Golden Child” above, pre-save the album here, and see the tracklist/tour dates below.

1. “Started From”

2. “Headtaps”

3. “AHHH HA”

4. “Shootout @ My Crib”

5. “Golden Child”

6. “No Interviews”

7. “Petty Too” Feat. Future

8. “Barbarian”

9. “What Happened To Virgil” Feat. Gunna

10. “Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker”

11. “Smoking & Thinking”

12. “Blocklist”

13. “Difference Is” Feat. Summer Walker

14. “Federal Nightmares”

15. “Love Dior Banks”

16. “Pissed Me Off”

17. “Broadway Girls” Feat. Morgan Wallen

4/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

4/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

4/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4/13 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

4/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

4/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

4/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

4/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

4/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

4/23 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4/24 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

4/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

4/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

4/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center