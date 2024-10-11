Last week saw Lil Durk announced Deep Thoughts, a new album that follows his 2023 LP Almost Healed. He shared the news alongside the new song “Monitoring Me,” and now he’s back with another. This time, he teams up with Hunxho on “Late Checkout.”

The tune sees Durk infatuated as he raps, “It ain’t nothin’ like the first day I put my lips on you / It ain’t nothin’ like the first date you let me kiss on you / Missionary is gettin’ scary when I lick on you / Strict the first night ’cause I tried to put the dick on you.”

Hunxho expresses a similar sentiment in his verse: “Oh, Lord, why it feel like I already know her? / Why it feel like she been ’round before I blowed up? / And I don’t fuck with n****s at all / So it’s like every time you roll up the only time I show love.”

This comes after Durk popped up on Hood Poet, the latest album from Polo G, this summer. Hunxho, meanwhile, embarked on The One Night Only Tour this past summer, which spanned from May to June.

Listen to “Late Checkout” above.

Deep Thoughts is out 10/18 via Alamo. Find more information here.