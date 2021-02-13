Lil Durk has collaborated a number of times with Lil Baby, their most recent being “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” off the former’s deluxe re-issue of The Voice from back in January. Now that song has a music video. Durk and Baby link up in Atlanta and hit the road in a luxury vehicle. The two examine some flashy diamonds to purchase while showing off the jewels they already own. Meek Mill and DaBaby also make appearances.

Back in May, Lil Durk dropped his mixtape Just Cause Yall Waited 2, which debuted at No. 2 on the album charts. He later released a deluxe version of the project and a number of videos for it as well. Months after connecting with Drake for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” he dropped The Voice to put a cap on what’s was an impressive 2020.

As for what’s next, Durk is already planning a new project for this month with his Only The Family crew. Their compilation album Loyal Bros is set to drop on February 26.

You can watch the “Finesse Out The Gang Way” video above.

The Voice (Deluxe) is out now via Alamo/Geffen. Get it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.