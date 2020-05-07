As Lil Durk prepares for the release of his Cause Y’all Waited 2 mixtape this weekend, the Chicago rapper teams up with one of his Windy City neighbors, Polo G, and fellow “Lil” rapper, Lil Baby, to drop off the last single of the tape’s truncated promo run before it drops. “3 Headed Goat,” produced by Cicero and Aviator Keyz, finds the three rappers snapping off aggressive verses over a bass-heavy, high-speed beat. While Lil Baby handles the chorus, Durk and Baby fill their verses with brass knuckled punchlines.

Durk’s choice of rap partners comes as no surprise. While he’s a veteran of the rap game by now, he’s remained relevant by always knowing which artists are hot and being willing to share the spotlight with them. In the case of Lil Baby, the Atlanta spitter is one of the south’s foremost stars, with his sophomore album My Turn hitting No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart just a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, Polo G is next up in Chicago, breaking out last year with his intense debut album, Die A Legend, and its follow-up, The GOAT, right around the corner.

Cause Y’all Waited 2 is due this Friday, May 8 via Alamo Records and Interscope. Pre-order it here.

Listen to “3 Headed Goat” above.