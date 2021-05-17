Pooh Shiesty’s star continues to rise, in large part due to star turns as a guest rapper on tracks from the likes of Gucci Mane, Coi Leray, and Lil Durk. The latter partnership has been especially fruitful; Durk appears on Shiesty’s breakout hit “Back In Blood,” even appearing alongside the Memphis native in his debut television performance of the track on The Tonight Show.

Shiesty returned the favor on the deluxe version of Lil Durk’s 2020 album The Voice, popping up on the menacing “Should’ve Ducked” to deliver some grimy tough talk. Today, Durk released the accompanying video, which finds the pair hanging out with their crews at night, turning up in a dimly lit hallway, and making finger guns at the camera, just in case there was any confusion about the intent of their boastful bars.

Shiesty took a slightly different tack in the video for Coi Leray’s “Big Purr” video, but stuck to his guns in the sunny video for his 1017 labelmate Big Scarr’s”Ballin In LA” video. Lil Durk, meanwhile, has been building his chemistry with another southern rap star, Lil Baby, with whom he’s been working on a joint mixtape. However, they recently pushed back the project’s release so as to not conflict with DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus.

Watch the video for “Should’ve Ducked” above.

