Lil Eazzyy And G Herbo’s ‘Onna Come Up Remix’ Video Goes From Grimy To Polished

Chicago’s Lil Eazzyy’s “Onna Come Up” deftly describes his condition over the past month or so after releasing his debut EP Underrated. The EP’s breakout single, “Onna Come Up” was updated earlier this month with a remix featuring Eazzyy’s Windy City forebear G Herbo, and today, the song received a slickly polished video that depicts Eazzyy’s vision of his rags to riches transition.

Directed by AJ Spitz, the video transplants the two Second City natives to the West Coast, where Eazzyy performs his machine-gun verses under a flaming umbrella at a funeral and soaks up the sun on a beach surrounded by wine-sipping models. However, the air of menace he’s cultivated in his music is never far from hand; a secondary location finds Eazzyy sitting against a lowrider, rapping as a dice game goes on in the background.

Meanwhile, Herbo, who’s been going through the flames in his personal life lately, raps in front of a beach bonfire while visual effects transform his features into ghoulish caricature. Herbo recently turned himself in on federal identity fraud charges, pleading not guilty in their wake and releasing the song “Statement” to refute any implication that he’s not 100 percent authentic.

Watch Lil Eazzyy’s “Onna Come Up” remix video featuring G Herbo above.